The United Cajun Navy has partnered with the Children's Place nationwide, which has allowed local United Ways across the country to receive donated clothing. United Way of Gordon County received 20 boxes of new clothing from the local store, said Jennifer Latour, executive director. The organization is currently working with local nonprofits and schools to distribute these items to those who need them most. So far they have been able to donate to Gordon County Schools, Calhoun City Schools and L.E.J.O., and they are currently working with Rock Bridge - Calhoun to donate items to the area foster closet.

