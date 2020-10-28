Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Courtney Taylor said Wednesday afternoon that the Calhoun and Gordon County area is under a tropical storm warning after Tropical Storm Zeta powered up to Hurricane Zeta.
Taylor released the following message:
"On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Calhoun and Gordon County public safety, public works, and school officials participated in a weather briefing with the National Weather Service.
Hurricane Zeta strengthened to a category 1 hurricane overnight and Gordon County is now under a Tropical Storm Warning. Our area may experience 35-45 mph wind with gusts up to 60 mph. The tropical storm winds will be the strongest in the early hours on Thursday morning until mid-morning Thursday. Gordon County could also see an additional 2"-4" of rain.
Calhoun and Gordon County public safety, public works, and school systems are taking measures now to be prepared for the incoming storm.
As always, we ask the public to use caution while driving during storms. Please do not drive across down utility lines, watch for debris in the roads, and never traverse flooded roads. #TurnAroundDontDrown.
If you have any emergency, please call 9-1-1. We will post more updates as information develops."