Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Thunderstorms early, windy after midnight with rain likely - it will be heavy at times. Low 69F. SE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Thunderstorms early, windy after midnight with rain likely - it will be heavy at times. Low 69F. SE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.