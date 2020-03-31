The Gordon County Social Services Network (GCSSN), a group of nonprofit organizations from the local area, are joining together to provide assistance to families that have been finacially impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The GCSSN is made up of members from Belmont Baptist Church, Calhoun First Baptist Church, Crane Eater Community Church, Good Samaritan Ministries, St. Vincent de Paul, Trinity Baptist Church, United Way of Gordon County and the Voluntary Action Center. The network came together "in an effort to effectively serve our community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," VAC Executive Director Stacy Long said in a press release.
To most efficiently serve those needing assistance, applicants for assistance will be required to submit documentation of need. This includes a description of funds needed, documentation such as a separation notice or medical bill verifying an emergency need for assistance, information about monthly income and expenses, a description of how 2019 tax refunds were used if received by the time of application submission, and more.
The "Financial Assistance Request Form" can be found by visiting www.voluntaryactioncenter.org, clicking the 'What We Do' tab and selecting the "Financial Assistance Request Form." All seeking assistance must complete the entire form and attach all required documentation.
Other programs offered for families impacted by the pandemic include the VAC's Community Kitchen, where meals are always free, and its food pantry. To learn more, visit www.voluntaryactioncenter.org.