Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston announced Monday that the business lobby at his office has reopened to the public, while jail visitation will continue to be restricted until at least June 12.
Ralston said in a post on his website the business office is open for all transactions now that most of the public restrictions put in place by the governor have been lifted. The statewide public health emergency remains in effect until June 12, however, and visitation will be restricted until the emergency is expired.
Ralston said he encourages everyone to continue to follow best practices regarding physical distancing and hygiene.