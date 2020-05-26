The Gordon County Sheriff's Office has one suspect in custody following a standoff at the Express Inn on SR 225 near Calhoun. Chief Deputy Robert Paris said there are warrants out of Tennessee for the suspect but has not yet released any more details.
The suspect was identified as “potentially violent and dangerous” by officials with the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon and scanner traffic indicated that shots were fired before their arrival on the scene. The suspect had barricaded himself in a room and gas was used to force him to leave after multiple requests to get him to exit the building willingly were refused.
A former maintenance employee at the inn claimed responsibility for contacting police and said he had spoken with the suspect prior to the incident. He said the suspect claimed to have robbed a bank and told him that the license plates on his two motorcycles and R.V. were fakes. The suspect also reportedly said he had cash, guns and illegal drugs inside the room.
“He said he would kill himself before he goes back to jail,” the employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. “That’s what he told me.”
No injuries have been reported, though Paris said there was some mild irritation caused by the gas they used to subdue the suspect.