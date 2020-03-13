Gordon County Schools announced that it will continue to provide meals for students during the school closures necessitated by the local COVID-19 outbreak. The district also announced its plan to provide online learning opportunities to its students during the closure.
"Thank you for your cooperation as we work through the logistics centered around our extended closures in response to our current community health concern," said Gordon County Schools Director of Communications Amy Parker in a press release. "While campuses are closed to students, we will continue to clean and disinfect campuses and busses, respond to emails and phone calls, provide academic activities for students via online learning and continue to update our stakeholders on COVID-19."
Meals will be provided in various locations across the county, including schools, campgrounds, apartment buildings and local recreation departments, Monday through Friday at various times. A full list of those locations and times can be seen in the graphic on the right, along with meal plans for each day.
No registration or identification is required to obtain a lunch. Breakfasts will also be provided each day.
For more information about Gordon County Schools' school closure meal service, call 706-625-0786, ext. 8015 or 8014.
While students are out of school, the district is planning to take advantage of online and digital learning to continue instruction. Hard copies of material will be made available to students as needed. According to Parker, families should plan to contact their child's school to obtain hard copies of assignments or to pick up digital devices for student use. Other information will be provided to students through Schoology, the district's learning management system.
For detailed information on how to access Schoology, see the Gordon County Schools Online Learning Resource Document or visit the district's website at www.gcbe.org/online.
Teachers will be available through the online resources available to students and will hold online office hours, as advertised. The expectation is that students will stay current in completing assignments, Parker said. If a student has an extenuating circumstance that will prevent them from meeting this expectation, families should contact the teacher or school for guidance.
Those concerned about not having access to the Internet or digital resources can reachout to Comcast. Parker said the company is offering two months free to new Internet Essentials customers in response to recent and anticipated emergency measures associated with COVID-19.
Visit www.internetessentials.com/covid19 or call 1-855-846-8376 for more information.
During the closure, Parker said consideration will be given to special education students by providing opportunities for students with disabilities to have equal access to the continuing education program and receive educational benefits that are comparable to those received by general education students.
"Special Education students will receive support through phone communication with teachers, digital learning and packets that are appropriate for their learning," Parker said. "Instructional videos, phone tutoring, and video chatting may also be provided to support our students. If your child has an IEP due during the closure, you will be contacted by your child's teacher to set up a phone meeting so that you may have an opportunity to take part in their annual review."