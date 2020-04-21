Plans for Gordon County Schools' rescheduled high school graduation ceremonies will be announced during the first week of May, according to Gordon County Schools Director of Communications Amy Parker. Parker said an announcement could come sooner but did not elaborate on what might speed up or slow down the decision making process.
Both Gordon Central High School and Sonoraville High School will also postpone proms. New dates for those events have not yet been announced.
"Like me, many of you are concerned for our students who are missing milestone moments because of our closures," GCS Superintendent Kimberly Fraker said. "Please know that, while we do not know exactly what the next several weeks will bring, we do want to preserve and protect as many special events as possible."
Last Wednesday Gordon County Schools announced a new grading framework and school timeline aimed at ensuring the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent school closures do not negatively impact student grades.
Under the new timeline, students will not take final exams and teachers will stop delivering new content on May 5. Students will then have May 6-8 to complete any remaining work. Students who need additional time to do so will have the option to continue working with teachers through May 15 to submit work. Virtual year end and student recognition ceremonies will be held May 18-22.
The new grading framework makes it impossible for any elementary or middle school student to receive a numeric grade lower than the average of the first nine weeks of school. For high school students, the lowest numeric grade that can be achieved is the numeric course average they had in class on March 12. Failure to submit work for grading at any grade level may result in a final grade of "incomplete" for the course and the student may be required to participate in additional remediation once in-person instruction begins next academic year.
Fraker said that it is the intent of the GCS Board of Education that all students be promoted to the next grade level unless they are significantly behind and a meeting is held with their parents to discuss the topic of retention.