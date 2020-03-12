The week of March 16-20 has been proclaimed School Board Appreciation Week in Georgia, and Gordon County Schools is joining in the statewide celebration to salute the efforts of its local school board members.
As constitutional officers of Georgia, school board members are responsible for setting educational policies, employing the superintendent to provide buildings and equipment, operate a transportation system and disbursing of school funds. As community leaders, school board members serve as advocates for the children in local public schools and must study, evaluate and decide what actions are in the best interest of those students.
"We are grateful for those who are willing to serve the children of Gordon County as members of our board of education. Our board members care about our community and work tirelessly to support our schools and our system,” said Kimberly Fraker, superintendent.
Gordon County Schools' principals and district leadership honored their board members during the March board of education meeting with gifts provided from each school.
The Gordon County Schools Board of Education members are: Charlie Walraven (chair), Bobby Hall (vice chair), Eddie Hall, Jason Hendrix, Chris Johnson, Kacee Smith and Dana Stewart.
The Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) sponsors the annual celebration. The mission of GSBA is to ensure excellence in the governance of local school systems by providing leadership, advocacy and services, and by representing the collective resolve of Georgia’s elected boards of education. Please visit gsba.com for more information.