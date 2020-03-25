Gordon County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Fraker shared the following message with school families:
As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we take seriously our role in supporting the CDC, state and local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus. To demonstrate our support of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, we are making an operational change in the way we handle the distribution and receiving of student work during this period of at-home learning by limiting person-to-person contact.
The preference for receiving, completing, and submitting student work is online as provided by our teachers through Schoology, DoJo, Remind, etc. If you received a paper packet to complete and need to submit that work for grading, we ask that the work be sent to the teacher via email or text message, if at all possible. This can be accomplished by taking photos or scanning the work to attach in an email or text message. If you have no way of submitting completed work electronically, please save the work to be submitted to the school at a later time. If you have no way to access new assignments electronically, please contact your teacher to make arrangements to receive packets. Some schools will mail information, while others may offer a pickup time. Paper packets should be a last resort as we are working to limit person-to-person contact at this time.
During this unprecedented time, please know we are committed to providing quality at-home learning opportunities for all students, as well as meals for students while maintaining a commitment to the health and wellbeing of our system administrators, teachers, and support staff. We believe these changes will allow us to continue providing ongoing educational opportunities and nourishment while maintaining the safety of staff and our families.
Please remember the best defense against the virus is to wash your hands and practice social distancing. Thank you for your patience as we navigate through the uncharted territories of COVID-19. It is an honor to serve you all.
Dr. Kimberly M. Fraker, Superintendent