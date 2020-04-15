Gordon County Schools announced on Wednesday that student grades would be determined on a scale different from that of previous years in order to ensure the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent school closures do not negatively impact any child's grade.
"I am so thankful for the dedication of our parents and other caregivers to ensuring that our students continue academic work during this time. I know doing this puts another responsibility on our families that no one was prepared to handle," said Superintendent Kimberly Fraker. "With all of this in mind, we created an adjusted timeline for completion of course work and a framework for grading so that no child’s grade is negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and our school closure."
Under the new framework, students are asked to receive, complete and submit student work electronically through Schoology, DoJo, Remind or other online software if at all possible. Students who received a paper packet to complete work are asked to submit that work to teachers via email or text message or, if that is not possible, will be provided directions for submitting work through their local school. Typically, students would spend the last part of the school year completing Georgia Milestones Assessments, or End of Course (EOC) testing, however, those assessments have been waived by the Georgia Department of Education for this school year. As such, there will be no final exams for students.
Teachers will stop delivering new content to students on May 5. Students will then have May 6-8 to complete any remaining work. Students who are behind of need additional time will continue working with their teachers and may submit work through May 15. Between May 6 and May 22, teachers will grade all submitted work, review reports, remediate those failing and post grades for classes. Virtual year end and student recognition ceremonies will be held May 18-22.
All student work submitted after March 12 will be used to enhance student grades, not as a punitive measure. For elementary and middle school students, this means they will not receive a numeric grade lower than the average of the first three nine weeks. The lowest numeric grade high school students can receive is the numeric course average they had in class on March 12. Failure to submit work for grading at any grade level may result in a final grade of "Incomplete" for the course and the student may be required to participate in additional remediation once in-person instruction begins next academic year.
A standards-based report card will be given to students in kindergarten through second grade. Any standard without evidence will not be evaluated. Students in grades 3-5 will receive an average of the first three nine weeks. Grades 6-8 will receive an average of the first three nine weeks. Work submitted the last nine weeks will supplement the average for all students in grades 3-8. Nine weeks Connections classes will receive a final grade of Pass or Incomplete based on the student’s work. Dual Enrollment courses for high school students will be governed by the affiliated College or University.
"At the end of the year, it is our intention that students will be promoted to the next grade, unless the student is significantly behind and a meeting has already been held with the parents to discuss the topic of retention," said Fraker. "Please accept my sincere appreciation for all that you are doing for your child and for partnering with our school system during this difficult time."
Specific questions about a child's school work or grades, Fraker said, should be directed toward their individual school. Details the graduation ceremony, she said, are forthcoming.