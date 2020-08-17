One new positive COVID-19 case was reported Friday at Gordon Central High School, while two other cases -- one at Belwood Elementary and one at Red Bud Elementary -- were reported within the 10 days prior to the return to in-person classes last Wednesday.
All three cases were employees. No student cases were included in the weekly report. The school system is actively monitoring student and staff health and will post an updated report to its website each Friday at gcbe.org/COVID19 under the updated "counts" tab.
"Throughout the school year, we will notify students’ parents and guardians and employees according to our protocol outlined in our Infectious Disease Plan. If a student’s exposure to a student or employee who has tested positive meets the Department of Health’s requirements for mandated precautionary quarantine, parents/guardians will be immediately advised. The same notification will be made to employees who meet these requirements," explained Gordon Superintendent Kimberly Fraker. "A precautionary quarantine does not mean that the employee or student being asked to quarantine is sick or will become sick, but is a Department of Public Health-mandated practice to best ensure the safety of the student or employee, as well as those teaching and learning around them."
Students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school until they meet the rules laid out in the Department of Public Health’s Return to School Guidance After COVID-19 Illness or Exposure report.
Additionally, students and staff will not be allowed to attend school with a fever of 100.4 or higher and must not return to school until they have been fever-free, without the use of fever-reducing medication, for at least 24 hours.
Fraker said she appreciated the assistance of everyone involved in helping the school system adhere to the guidelines in order to keep everyone safe.
"I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for a great start to school," she said. "It has been wonderful to see all of our students back in our schools, and I know that our students who are learning through our virtual at-home learning program are excited about getting started with a new school year as well. Thank you all for your patience as we learn a new way of educating our students."