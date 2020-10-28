Gordon County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that all schools will be closed on Thursday due to the potential of severe weather from Hurricane Zeta.
The school system released the following statement:
"Due to the potential for downed trees and power lines, flash flooding, and wind gusts of up to 60 mph that is in the forecast for our area through mid-day on Thursday, Gordon County Schools will be closed on Thursday, October 29. Should these conditions warrant a change to Friday’s schedule, an announcement will be made at a later time.
This will be considered a weather day, and no digital learning assignments will be posted for students, whether students are assigned to virtual learning or are meeting in-person. We encourage all families to stay off of the roadways as much as possible and to charge phones and other devices in the event of power outages.
Twelve-month employees and school administrators should report at 9 a.m. as conditions allow. If these individuals are unable to report, they should contact their supervisor."