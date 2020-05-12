Gordon County Schools teachers were treated to many special surprises throughout Teacher Appreciation Week May 4-8.
Ashworth Middle School Ashworth faculty and staff were honored with a Teacher Appreciation Parade on Monday, May 4, in the front circle of AMS. They received gift bags full of gift certificates, treats and a “Quaran-teach” face mask.
Everyday during Teacher Appreciation Week, Belwood Elementary posted a gratitude video or image on Class Dojo and/or the BES Facebook page. On Friday, May 8, Belwood wrapped up the week with a gift pick up. Teachers drove through the BES car line where they were rewarded with a rose and packet full of goodies like candy and gift cards.
Fairmount Elementary School celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week with goody bags and a note of appreciation on their digital sign. Teachers will also be provided a catered lunch during the week as they return to work in their rooms on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Gordon Central High School administrators set up for teachers to go by DQ in Calhoun and show their badge to receive a free small blizzard. On Friday teachers where honored in a drive by at the school where they received a Chic-fil-A box lunch and a goody bag filled with items that ranged from Warrior beach towels, Gordon Central ear buds, water bottles, etc. Local restaurant also provided gift cards to be raffled off for teachers throughout the week.
Red Bud Elementary School didn’t let a little rain spoil their Teacher Appreciation parade on Friday. Teachers spread out picnic style along the car rider line of Red Bud Elementary, where they were served lunch and students drove by with their families to greet and thank teachers for a great school year. Earlier in the week, teachers received handwritten thank you notes from principal, Debra Brock, along with a Red Bud swag bag.
Teacher Appreciation Week for employees at Red Bud Middle School was kicked off by faculty and staff receiving a surprise packet in the mail. The packet contained custom gift certificates for each day of teacher appreciation week. Certificates for Monday- Thursday entitled each recipient to a delicious treat from local businesses compliments of RBMS administration. Businesses included in the appreciation gift were Daddy O’s Donuts, Simply Southern, Dub’s BBQ, and Big John’s Treat Shop. Friday’s gift was a new Phoenix T-shirt compliments of the Red Bud Middle Student Council.
At Sonoraville Elementary School, administrators delivered “sunshine” bags to each teacher’s classroom. When restrictions are lifted, the school plans to celebrate their teachers with lunches and fellowship.
Sonoraville High School’s faculty and staff were treated to Christian & Jake’s boxed lunches and SHS gift bags that were available for pick up on Monday. Included in the gift bag was a treat for each day of the week.
On Thursday May 7, Tolbert received Teacher Appreciation Bags that included a Duke’s gift certificate, blizzard certificate from DQ, candy bars, gum, chips, and waters with flavored mix.
At W. L. Swain Elementary, teachers were greeted with a special message on their spirit rock when they arrived to work in their rooms during the week. They also received handwritten notes of appreciation from Principal Elizabeth Anderson, as well as goody bags provided by Rock Bridge Church. A teacher appreciation luncheon will be held when teachers return to school full-time.