Students in Gordon County Schools got a little surprise at breakfast recently: “Celebrity” servers behind the lines serving biscuits, yogurt parfaits, fruit, pastries, milk and juice to the students.
The guest servers included school board members, school principals, central office administrators, coaches, teachers and even the STAR students from Gordon Central High School and Sonoraville High School.
It was all to celebrate National School Breakfast Week, a yearly event to focus attention on school breakfast. The nation-wide celebration is just the beginning of a two-month initiative called the Georgia School Breakfast Challenge.
Gordon County is joining school districts around Georgia to let families know that breakfast is available at school. In Gordon County Schools, breakfast is not only available, it is at no cost to students. All students in Gordon County schools can eat breakfast at school free of charge.