Gordon County Schools students start their holiday break almost a full week early today after the system announced Tuesday would be the last day of full classes for the fall semester, given the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases and the corresponding increase in quarantining students.
"Elementary and middle school students, as well as high school students who are exempt from final exams will have their last day of classes for the semester tomorrow, Tuesday, December 15," GCS Communications and Community Engagement Director Amy Parker said in a release. "This will also be the last day of the semester for all elementary after school care programs. High school students who need to complete final exams will do so on Wednesday, December 16."
Staff at county schools should plan to report to work on schedule for the remainder of the week.
“As we complete our first semester and look forward to a time of celebration, please continue to practice mitigating measures such as maintaining social distancing, washing hands and staying home when not feeling well, throughout the holiday season," Parker said. "We look forward to a healthy start to the new year when we welcome students back to school on January 6."
Calhoun City Schools' School and Community Relations Director Jennie Coker said that students attending city schools will continue to attend classes as usual this week. The last day of classes before the holiday for those students will be Friday, Dec. 18.
"We are following our calendar with no amendments at this time," she said.
The decision to begin the holiday break early comes just a few days after Georgia hit a record high seven-day average of new, confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. It also comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention begin pushing their holiday guidance to the public.
The CDC recommends that those celebrating this year:
- Limit the number of people attending holiday events as much as possible, preferably to those residing in the same household, and enforce social distancing at all times between those who do not live together.
- Host outdoor rather than indoor gatherings as much as possible and avoid holding gatherings in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. Even outdoors, require guests to wear masks when not eating or drinking.
- Require guests to wear masks.
- Encourage attendees to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
A full list of the CDC's holiday guidelines can be found online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.