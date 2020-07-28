The Gordon County Schools Board of Education voted to approve the final fiscal year 2021 budget at its noon meeting on Tuesday. No members of the public spoke on the budget and no changes were made to it in the time since it was first introduced on July 14.
The finalized budget for fiscal year 2021 calls for a beginning general fund balance of $17.7 million and an ending balance of $14.37 million, with general fund revenues of $58.2 million and expenditures of $61.5 million. For the fiscal year that began July 1, Gordon County Schools will receive $38.58 million from the state and $16.5 from local taxes, with the remainder coming from other local sources.
There are 7.5 staff reductions worked into the budget, however, they are all accomplished through attrition, where the system will not fill open positions. Returning teachers will be offered the same jobs and salaries, without pay cuts, in the coming year.
A full copy of the budget can be viewed online on the Gordon County Schools website, at https://www.gcbe.org/Page/746.
In other business, the board approved Aug. 12 as the first day of school for students. Though that date had been tentatively floated, it was not official until the vote on Tuesday afternoon.
Eddie Hall was the lone board member to not vote in favor of the decision. He expressed concern over the potential spread of COVID-19 and the ever-growing number of positive cases in the region.
"Are we trying to do too much too soon? Social distancing works, but we all know and have seen, if we're being honest, how quickly that can break down once we're all around each other," Hall said. "I personally would like to see a decline in numbers before we send the kids back to school."
Superintendent Kim Fraker said that the school system has been working closely with both the Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make sure that opening on Aug. 12 was safe for students. No one at either organization has stated that doing so would be dangerous.
"No one has said that it would be unsafe for us to go back. If anyone along the way had said not to do this, we would have gone in a different direction," Fraker said. "It think it's important to reiterate that school won't look like it did in March. Our attention the first few days of school will be on training students on new processes and procedures for COVID-19 safety, whether that's how to wash their hands, new cafeteria procedures or how to social distance in classrooms."
Board member Bobby Hall said he hopes parents will assist the school system in teaching students these procedures and that they will tell their children how important it is to follow best practices both at home and in school.
"I think it would great if parents could help us teach the kids these things," Bobby Hall said. "We're going to be teach them all of this at school in the first few days, but if they could remind them at home that it's important to wash your hands and to practice social distancing and wear a mask, that would be really big for us. They have to know how important it is for everyone if they're going to take it seriously."
To help parents do so, Gordon County Schools has put together demonstrative videos covering topics like how to properly wash hands, how to get on and off the bus with the least risk and the importance of wearing a mask. There will also be videos about school nutrition, teaching and learning, custodial maintenance, transportation and overall changes the system has made to ensure student safety.
The videos have not yet been released but will be posted to the Gordon County Schools website this week. They can be viewed at www.gcbe.org/Page/10269 or by visiting www.gcbe.org, clicking the 'Back to School' tab and then following the 'Demonstrative Video' link.