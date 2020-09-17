Gordon County Schools announced this week that Nicole Head has been named as the director of School Nutrition to fill the recent vacancy in the position.
Head comes to Gordon County Schools from the private sector. She has worked in some form of school nutrition for the past eight years, most recently representing a food nutrition equipment sales company. Her additional prior experience includes being a food broker for school nutrition programs across the state, as well as working as both a school-based food service assistant and district level food procurement specialist for Bartow County Schools’ Nutrition Department. These positions have given her experience preparing and serving meals to students in a school setting, purchasing food and equipment for large-scale food nutrition operations, writing bids and specs for school nutrition programs, and working with Co-ops to provide the best pricing and products for school districts across the region.
“I am so excited to be joining the team at Gordon County. I have seen the hard work of the school nutrition professionals on the team, and I cannot wait to work alongside them,” said Head of her new position.
Head holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida in Hospitality Management and is a member of the Georgia School Nutrition Association.