Gordon County Schools announced the rescheduled dates for graduation ceremonies at Gordon Central and Sonoraville high schools on Saturday, as well as new prom dates for students planning to participate in the annual dance. The announcement comes after a few weeks of uncertainty around planning for the events which were previously postponed due to the local outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures.
For Gordon Central High School, the 2020 graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, June 26, with July 24 to be held as an alternate date should circumstances require a further delay. For Sonoraville High School, graduation has been set for Saturday, June 27, with an alternate date of July 25. Prom will be scheduled for June 20 for both schools. Director of Communications and Community Engagement Amy Parker said the high schools will coordinate with one another to accommodate students planning to attend both proms.
“While it is the goal of the district and school administrators to provide these events with as few disruptions as possible, please know that the events will be held in accordance with any health and safety guidelines that may be in place during the time of the scheduled events,” Parker said in a statement.
Schools will communicate with their respective senior classes the specifics of each graduation and prom, including time, location, and access to caps, gowns, cords and other materials, at a later time.
Parker said the selected dates were chosen based on the results of a survey of senior students and their families, as well as guidance about when it would be safe and appropriate to hold larger ceremonies. Depending on state guidance related to COVID-19, plans could change again though the school system is hopeful that will not be necessary.
Calhoun High School previously announced it would hold its graduation ceremony on Saturday, August 1 with its senior prom rescheduled for Friday, July 31.
For Gordon County Schools students, including seniors, digital and online learning is still in session though much of what is required for the year has been completed at this time. A new timeline released by the district in April said that teachers would stop delivering new content on May 5, allowing students who need additional time to complete remaining work or to ask questions the opportunity to do so through May 15. Virtual year end and student recognition ceremonies will be held May 18-May 22.
A new grading framework also released by Gordon County Schools last month makes it impossible for any elementary or middle school student to receive a numeric grade lower than the average of the first nine weeks of school. For high school students, the lowest numeric grade that can be achieved is the numeric course average they had in class on March 12. Failure to submit work for grading at any grade level may result in a final grade of “incomplete” for the course and the student may be required to participate in additional remediation once in-person instruction begins next academic year.
GCS Superintendent Kimberly Fraker said that it is the intent of the GCS Board of Education that all students be promoted to the next grade level unless they are significantly behind and a meeting is held with their parents to discuss the topic of retention.