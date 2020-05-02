Gordon County Schools released the following statement Saturday:
After gathering input from seniors and their families, Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce the following information concerning the rescheduling of senior events.
Those who wish to attend the 2020 graduation ceremony for Gordon Central High School, should save the dates of June 26, with July 24 to be held as an alternate date should circumstances dictate a further delay. Sonoraville High School’s graduation will be held on Saturday, June 27, with an alternate date of July 25. Prom will be scheduled for June 20 for both schools. The high schools will coordinate with each other to accommodate students who had planned to attend both proms.
While it is the goal of district and school administrators to provide these events with as few disruptions as possible, please know that the events will be held in accordance with any health and safety guidelines that may be in place during the time of the scheduled events.
Schools will communicate with their respective senior classes the specifics of each of these events, including time, location, and access to caps, gowns, cords, etc. at a later time.