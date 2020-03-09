The Gordon County Saddle Club is scheduled to host their annual Horse Care Clinic and Tack Swap on Saturday, March 14, at the Northwest Georgia Livestock Pavilion from 9 a.m. to noon.
Organizers say the annual vaccinations are one of the best things one can do to protect a horse.
"It’s all about disease prevention and the GCSC wants to help the community keep their horses healthy and free from illness and diseases," said Kathy Henson
Options offered at the clinic will be a Coggins test as well as vaccinations for rabies, strangles, and a West Nile-combination package. The digital Coggins fee is $30, with vaccination fees ranging from $25 to $90.
The format requires horse owners to trailer their horses to the livestock pavilion where on-site services will be administered by a certified equine veterinarian.
This event will also include a Tack Swap and Horse Care supplies booth. Folks are welcome to stop by the pavilion during the clinic time schedule to shop for horse care supplies, new/used tack, and other miscellaneous items.
The NWGA Livestock Pavilion is located at 1282 Highway 53 Spur S.W. in Calhoun.
For more information call 770-548-5956 or visit the clubs facebook page to view upcoming events.
Gordon County Saddle Club meets the 4th Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center in Calhoun.