Fire investigators with the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King issued a warrant Monday charging Joshua Ramey Hazelwood, 42, of Rydal, with arson in the first Degree.
Hazelwood was already in the custody of the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office after his Saturday arrest by that agency. The GCSO charged him with DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked, false imprisonment and battery (in violation of the Georgia Family Violence Act).
The arson charge stems from a fire that occurred at about 4 a.m. on Saturday at Hazelwood's home, 1422 Shope Lake Road in Rydal. The fire was started on a gas stove and completely destroyed the 47-year-old, 2,136-square-foot home.
“Thanks to the work of local Gordon County officials, we were able to quickly identify and charge the subject in question,” said King. “This type of crime is extremely dangerous and we take seriously the work of bringing these individuals to justice.”
King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Gordon County Fire Department and Gordon County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.