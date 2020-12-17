The 11th Annual Gordon County Hunger Walk was a huge success for those in need of help from our area food banks! Raising $2,800.00 was a little less than last year, but we were all happy with what was raised as this is 2020 and with all that goes with that.
The money that was raised will be divided among the Blewer Food Pantry (Gordon County Memorial Baptist Association), God’s Pantry (Seventh Day Adventist Church), St. Vincent de Paul (St. Clements Catholic Church) and the Voluntary Action Center Food Program. Each one of these food pantries received $700.00.
Prior to the walk, these businesses and groups made donations: Pete’s Music City, Red Bud Liquor, Prater Ford, Crowley Drugs, Dave Burton Catering, The Velo Vineyard, Cherokee Cycles, Reeves Baptist Church, Calhoun First UMC, New Echota UMC and Advent Hospital.
A sincere thank you goes out to the community for their support of the Gordon Hunger Walk, sponsored by the Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance.
Anyone else wishing to contribute to this worthy cause may send a check. Please make the check payable to the Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance and put “Gordon County Hunger Walk” on the memo line. Please mail the check to Calhoun First United Methodist Church, in care of Jody Bryson at 205 E. Line St., Calhoun, GA, 30701.