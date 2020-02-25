Members of the Gordon County Historical Society share items from their own personal history during the group's quarterly meeting last week.
Mignon Ballard shared several items, including a photo looking north up the sidewalk along North Wall Street about where the CVS stands now. Her childhood home was in that area. She also showed off a page pf photos of her school class from when she was a child and pointed out her picture as well the one of town historian Jim Lay.
Lay was also pictured in a photo of workers from the U.S. Post Service, when he was a letter carrier as a teenager. Lay said he started working there when he was 14 and was paid 9 cents for each letter he delivered.
Lay also shared the original map of Calhoun, which only included about 600 square yards when the city was founded in 1850.
Ballard also had photos of her parents in their youth, including a portrait of mother and classmates taken at the end of an April Fool's Day prank. The students left a note on the chalk board of the teacher and then skipped class, heading out to have a picnic of hard boiled eggs, water crest and biscuits. They then headed to the photo studio to have their picture taken after the boys and girls swapped hats.
"Momma said when she got home she was afraid to tell her daddy," Ballard said. "Finally, she went home and told him and he said, 'Oh well, you didn't do anything I haven't done.'"
Marry Ann Brooks showed the group a photo of one of her ancestors, Jeremiah Robbins, who built what it is now referred to as the "middle class cabin" or the Sara Robbins cabin at the New Echota State Historic Site.
Brooks said Robbins built the cabin, moved in, and then woke up the next morning and decided he didn't like the view, so he tore it down and rebuilt it facing the opposite direction.
Brooks also shared a quilt her daughter had constructed using squares of cloth Brooks and her mother had saved from her childhood during the 1940s, saying she was supposed to have made the quilt herself, but she never developed a taste for sewing.
Steve Powell showed the group an original Nashville, Chattanooga and Saint Louis railroad lantern from about 1921-23 that an ancestor of his used at the Calhoun Depot and other depots around the area.
Stanley Chambers showed the group a collection of Confederate stamps. Several featured the image of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, but others had images of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, which Chambers said was evidence that those in the confederacy still honored the forefathers of the country.
Margaret Anderson brought a photo of and documentation related to her grandfather, Thomas M. Lane, who was a preacher, lawyer and judge, among other things, and became one of earliest founders of a Seventh Day Adventist church in Polar Springs, Missouri. There's a SDA school there named after him.
Ad Layson showed the group two kinds of Union breast plates, one for a solider and one for a horse. He said he recovered those items, along with watch parts, at an old blacksmith site.
"Evidently some tourists came through here in about 1864 and left some things behind," Layson said.
He also showed off a Henry repeating rifle bullet and shell, also from the Civil War. He said he found the shell on one hill and the bullet on another, but they fit together perfectly.
Donna Myers, an anthropologist, shared the story behind a walking cane gifted to her by a preacher at a church in Oklahoma while she was working with Native American tribes in the area. She said the cane was beaded by a Seminole woman, but in the Plains style, who was going blind while she worked on it. As a result, the design becomes less complex toward the bottom and some of the colors begin to blend.
Other members of the historical society showed off items that included Christmas light bulbs from the 1930s, a steroscope and accompanying photos passed down through four generations, a section cut from a Hemlock tree that was dated to be between 204 and 207 years old, and more.