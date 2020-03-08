Construction of the new Gordon County Health Department building remains on pace for a summer opening, which would mean the $2.3 million special purpose, local option sales tax project went from groundbreaking to grand opening in less than a year.
Officials broke ground on the project back in November of last year. Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said at that time that the money has already been collected so every cent will go toward the project because the county won’t be paying any bond or finance fees. Due to the age and concerns such as mold and rot, the current health department building will be torn down after the new one is opened.
“They’ve been putting up with a lot for a long time,” Ledbetter said of the health department staff.
Carter Watkins Associates designed the new building, and Pro Construction of GA is erecting the structure.
During the groundbreaking, Commission Chair Becky Hood acknowledged Calhoun and state elected officials, as well as other special guests. She said the new health department meets a need and she’s thankful voters agreed.
“We’re very excited that we live in a community that continues to allow us to do SPLOST projects,” Hood said.
The new facility will contain 11,310 square feet of offices for nurses, nutritionists, exam rooms, environmental health, a pharmacy, wellness, a conference room and administrative areas.
Ledbetter said previously that the current health department building was built in 1958 and is in bad shape and that the staff there is excited about eventually moving into a new space.
“It’s in terrible shape,” he said of the existing building. “I had hoped to renovate and build on to it to get more bang for your buck, but it’s just not possible.”