Gordon County government offices, including the elections office, will open late on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Zeta. Offices will open and business will resume at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The following statement was released by the county:
"Due to expected tropical storm winds and rain from Hurricane Zeta, Gordon County Government offices, including all Court functions, the Elections Office, Tac Commissioner's Office, and the Tax Appraiser's Office will delay opening until 10:00 am tomorrow. Superior Court and Early Voting will resume at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.
We would like to remind everyone to not cross down utility lines, watch for debris in roadways, and do not traverse flooded roads. #TurnAroundDontDrown. For emergencies, please call 9-1-1."