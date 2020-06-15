Each year Gordon County Farm Bureau awards scholarships to students who plan on furthering their education in pursuit of a career in agriculture, and the company recently announced this year's awards.
Amelia Hunt has been awarded a scholarship from the Gordon County Farm Bureau office, and Brent McDaniel has been awarded the Sam Payne scholarship -- a scholarship sponsored by the Payne family in memory of longtime Farm Bureau Board Member Sam Payne.
"These students are well deserving of the awards, and Farm Bureau looks forward to supporting them and other students in the future," said B.J. Robinson, agency manager at Gordon County Farm Bureau.
Hunt is a 2020 graduate of Calhoun High School who will attend the University of Georgia this fall. There she will continue to pursue her goal of becoming a veterinarian by earning a degree in animal science.
McDaniel is a 2020 graduate of Sonoraville High School who plans to transfer to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College after attending two years at Georgia Highlands College. He too will be pursuing a degree in animal science, with the hopes of eventually running his own SimAngus cattle operation.