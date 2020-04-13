Gordon County managed to escape the worst of a round of violent storms that hit North and Central Georgia Sunday evening, said Courtney Taylor, director of the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency.
The storms, which brought with them heavy winds and rain, left five dead and 23 injured in Murray County and resulted in extensive storm damage and flooding in areas of Floyd, Whitfield, Gilmer, Pickens, Chattooga and other surrounding counties. More than 100,000 reports of power outages were reported across north Georgia as of 6:30 a.m., according to reports on the GA EMC and GA Power websites.
“We fared very well. We had a couple trees go down and a couple felled power lines, but that’s all,” Taylor said Monday morning. “We are blessed with everything that happened in the counties around us to be in the position we are in. Blessed is definitely the word to use.”
Governor Bian Kemp said Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor discussed the possibility of offering federal assistance to Georgia communities if needed “after a devastating night of severe weather [and] loss of life” in a tweet on Monday.
He also encouraged those in Southeast Georgia to keep an eye on the weather and remain vigilant.
A tornado watch is in effect for all of Southeast Georgia until 11 a.m.