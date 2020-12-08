Gordon County elections officials have certified the county’s recount of votes from the Nov. 3 Presidential election.
The Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office confirmed this week that the recount, which first began on Tuesday, Nov. 24, is now complete. The final count reflected a total of 19,405 votes for Trump and 4,384 votes for Biden in Gordon County, with President Donald Trump earning 80.74% of the vote against President-elect Joe Biden. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen earned 244 votes.
“There were no differences when you look at this count versus the first count,” said Shea Hicks, chair of the Gordon County Board of Elections. “We did the recount, and everything stayed the same. Nothing changed at all.”
Per the election summary report, 24,122 (about 66.2%) of the county’s 36,429 registered voters cast ballots.
Of those, 8,096 voted on Election Day, 11,868 voted early, 4,053 were absentee by mail and 16 were provisional.
Monday was the deadline to register to vote in the Jan. 5 runoff election between Republican incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock and the runoff between Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. Early voting for January elections will begin on Monday, Dec. 14, and continue through Thursday, Dec. 31, at the elections office.
Located just inside the Gordon County Annex at 101 S. Piedmont St., the Gordon County elections office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. for early voting.
Face masks are optional and encouraged for visitors. Social distancing will be enforced, and hand sanitizer will be available on site for voters. The office will be closed on Christmas Day.
Voters may request an absentee ballot for the runoffs, but the request must be received prior to Jan. 1. An absentee ballot application can be submitted online at www.ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov, by fax or in-person at the county elections office. All ballots must be returned by the end of the day on Jan. 5 to be counted.