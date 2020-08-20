According to the National Weather Service, numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday afternoon into Thursday night for North Georgia and Gordon County and will be capable of producing persistent heavy rain and possible flash flooding.
Courtney Taylor, director of the Gordon County Emergency Management Agency, said that in addition to the heavy rain threat, some storms today will be strong to severe across all of north and central Georgia with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and large hail. Tomorrow could have similar threats as well.
"Stay weather aware today and into the weekend. Stay safe. Stay ready. Stay prepared," he said.