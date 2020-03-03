Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter told members of the county's Board of Commissioners during their Tuesday night meeting that he would draft an ordinance for their consideration concerning loose, unleashed dogs in the county.
The suggestion came after resident James Surdi spoke during the commission's work session about ongoing problems in the subdivision where he lives, including a recent incident in which a sheriff's office deputy was dispatched to help people get from their cars to their homes while a neighbor's dog barked at and chased residents.
Surdi said the deputy waited outside the home of the dog's owner between two and three hours, but all he could do once the dog owner arrived was asked that the dog be taken inside.
"This goes on all over the county," Surdi said.
Ledbetter confirmed to the commissioners that as the law currently stands the only recourse the county has in such situations is to have animal control pick up a loose dog and charge the owner $35 to take their dog home. Ledbetter said he has received several calls from residents in other parts of the county with similar complaints, including from one person who had been bitten recently.
The county administrator suggested he could draft an ordinance that would allow animal control officers to issue fines in such situations, perhaps on an escalating scale for repeat offenders. He said he had already looked at what surrounding counties do and could have something for the commissioners to consider at their next meeting in two weeks.
Surdi also told the commissioners that despite signs in his neighborhood warning people against no overnight street parking, cars are regularly left parked in his cul de sac, often preventing trash cans from being picked up. County law enforcement, however, are unable to write parking tickets.
Neither Ledbetter nor the commissioners addressed that complaint, except to confirm deputies do not write parking tickets.
In other business, the commission also:
- Approved the transfer of $195,000 from the county's landfill fund to cover two unexpected expenses. The bulk of that money -- $150,000 -- will pay for a new HVAC system at the Sonoraville Recreation Center. Ledbetter said the existing system is 14 years old and beyond repair. The remaining $45,000 will offset the costs associated with new election equipment issued by the state, including things like paper, ink, relocation and storage. The landfill fund is what is generate by the fees Santek Waste Disposal pays the county. The fund has about $4 million, said Ledbetter. "We don't like to make budget adjustment requests, but sometimes they are necessary," he said.
- Approved Ledbetter's suggestion that Momon Construction be hired as the construction manager at risk firm for the renovation projects at the Gordon County Courthouse and Annex. An evaluation committee considered proposals from five companies for the Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax projects, and Momon was selected in part because it is a local company that frequently uses local subcontractors.
- Approved a memorandum of understanding with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security agencies.