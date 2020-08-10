The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will host a resume workshop sponsored by Coca-Cola Bottling of Rome on Monday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the GEM Theatre, located at 114 N. Wall St. in Downtown Calhoun.
The presenter will be Kasey Farriba, a certified professional resume writer and owner of hireguide, a resume and career coaching business.
The event is free to students who present a valid student identification card and $50 for adult professionals. Participants may register on the chamber website. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing rules, space will be limited.
Participants are encouraged to bring their personal laptops. All attendees are advised to bring their own PPE.