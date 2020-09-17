Members of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce took off their masks and met on the porch for a brief check presentation this week, donating the proceeds from the annual Amazing Race event. From left to right are B.J. Robinson, Georgia Farm Bureau; Barry Blevins, Synovus; Kathy Johnson, Gordon County Chamber of Commerce; and Will Harrison, Mannington Commercial. Robinson is the new vice-chair of the chamber’s Young Professional Committee, while Blevins is the market president at Synovus but was representing the Calhoun Autism Network as a board member. Johnson was representing the chamber and Harrison attended as chair of the Young Professionals Committee. The small group had convened to present Blevins with a check for Calhoun Autism Network, the recipient of this year’s Amazing Race.
