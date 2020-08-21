The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce offered a resumé workshop sponsored by Coca-Cola Bottling of Rome on Monday at the GEM Theatre.
Kasey Farriba, a certified professional resumé writer and owner of hireguide, was the keynote speaker. Her presentation included a series of topics revolving around the modern, digital resume and touched on subjects including grammar, design, content, templates, structure and presentation.
“This was the chamber’s first ‘live’ event since the pandemic struck, and while we deliberately kept the crowd small in order to maintain social distancing, Farriba was able to pack a great deal of important content into her presentation,” said Kathy Johnson, president & chief executive officer of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “We were very impressed with the volume and quality of the information she presented and grateful to her for providing it. We also are grateful to Coca-Cola Bottling of Rome, which not only sponsored the event, but attended and distributed some of their newer products to the attendees.”
Representatives or students from Berry College, Calhoun City Schools and Georgia Cumberland Academy attended, as well as job seekers, recent high school graduates and professionals employed in education, manufacturing, agricultural, health care, insurance, and non-profit sectors.
Farriba is a native of Gordon County and a 2006 graduate of Calhoun High School. She attended the University of Georgia, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2010 from the Terry School of Business. She has worked as a recruiter for national and international businesses and currently is employed by HD Supply in Roswell while operating hireguide in tangent. She will begin working on a Master of Arts in Industrial Organizational Psychology at the University of Georgia this month.
“My mission with hireguide is to make a tangible impact on people’s lives by enabling them to secure more interviews and more offers for better paying jobs that they will love. The goal of the workshop is to teach attendees how to create a modern resumé — including design, content, and structure — so they leave with the beginnings of a strong resumé they can later build out on their own,” said Farriba. “To be successful in today’s complex digital job search, job seekers must be armed with expertly developed, keyword friendly, and visually appealing resumés, and cover letters.”
Clayton McMasters represented Coca-Cola Bottling of Rome at the event and spoke briefly at the beginning of the event. A graduate of UT Chattanooga in Business Marketing, McMasters started his career with Coca-Cola in 2011, working in the Cooler Service Department. During his nine years, he has worked in service, sales and marketing departments. He spent seven years in Chattanooga and the last two in Rome.
“Coca-Cola United has always been community focused,” said McMasters. “When people get together for events, meetings, or any other gatherings our products are enjoyed and consumed at a higher level. Our leaders recognized that early on and have made countless efforts to give back to the community and partner with communities all over Northwest Georgia. This is accomplished by sponsoring events or giving to local charitable groups.”