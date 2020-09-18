The Gordon County Board of Commissioners approved by a 4-0 vote Tuesday evening a proposal to reduce the current millage rate for property taxes to 9.5970 mills for fiscal year 2020-2021 (Commissioner Bud Owens was not present for the meeting). The current rate is 9.631 mills.
Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said the county is in good financial standing and that the move to a 100% freeport tax exemption had lured additional commercial investment into the area, allowing for a break in the tax rate for property owners. The lower millage rate will generate about $680,000 less in revenue, he said.
The board also adopted a proclamation to show their support for law enforcement and Second Amendment rights, a move sparked by the three-day manhunt in northern Gordon County last week for a Texas man who shot a Whitfield County deputy and then a Gordon County resident who also returned fire and injured the fugitive.
Chair Becky Hood read the proclamation aloud and then presented the certificate to Gordon County Chief Deputy Robert Paris, saying the board wanted to emphasis their support and deep appreciate for local law enforcement and private gun rights.
Ledbetter expressed a similar sentiment.
“We hear so many things being said about law enforcement in this country, but in Gordon County we love our law enforcement and support our law enforcement,” he said.
In other action:
♦ Ledbetter announced during the meeting that the county had received about $2 million in federal grant money to help recoup the dollars spent in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
♦ The board approved a budget amendment that added $88,000 to current budget for the purchase of two vehicles for the sheriff’s office in order to replaced totaled vehicles.
♦ The board approved a purchase agreement to buy property along Highway 53 that is needed for a new multipurpose building. Per the agreement, the current owners must clean up fuel that had leaked onto the property from fuel tanks.
♦ The board approved Momon Construction Inc. to handle the courthouse and annex building renovations. Both projects are being funded by the Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax.
♦ The board granted a permit for the Gordon County Saddle Club to host a wagon train event.
The board approved a budget amendment to provide up to $1,500 worth of gasoline to the Georgia State Patrol.