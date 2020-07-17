Both Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools have been invited to participate in WSB-TV Channel 2’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive this year.
Unlike previous years in which buses were literally “stuffed” with donated school supplies, Stuff the Bus will be hosted as an exclusively online fundraiser this year, from July 13 to July 18. Donations will be funneled toward the school district selected by the donor and will be earmarked for school supplies.
Individual school districts have identified staff to examine needs in their community and purchase and distribute school supplies based on those needs using funds raised.
To donate, visit ga.gives.org/stuffthebus. Select a school system to support or choose the Children’s Restoration Network which serves students living in group homes and shelters.
Click the ‘donate’ button, then choose a donation amount and give.
The fundraiser is being hosted by WSB-TV in partnership with the Georgia Foundation for Public Education (GFPE) and the Georgia Center for Nonprofits.
GFPE exists for the single purpose of supporting educational excellence for students in Georgia and provides simple ways for donors to serve students in Georgia’s K-12 system by investing in current foundation projects or working with GFPE to fund their vision. The foundation’s goal is to create a better future for the 1.7 million students in Georgia’s public schools.
The Georgia Center for Nonprofits works to build thriving communities by helping nonprofits succeed. Through a mix of advocacy, solutions for nonprofit effectiveness and insight building tools, GCN provides nonprofits, board members and donors with the tools they need to strengthen organizations that make a difference on important causes throughout Georgia.