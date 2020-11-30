The 2020 Gordon County 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Team competed at the Area Virtual Competition on Monday, Nov. 9. The Gordon County 4-H Junior Team placed third out of 11 teams, while the Gordon County 4-H Senior Team placed first out of 12 teams to win the Area Competition. The Senior Team will move on to the State Virtual Competition on Saturday, Dec. 12.
The 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Jamboree is a contest sponsored by the Georgia Cotton Commission in which 4-H members learn and utilize evaluation and decision-making skills. While the competition emphasizes cotton, it allows 4-H students to use their judging skills when they judge four classes of items, which include clothing, a consumer item, a foods item and a consumer service item.
The class items at this year's competition were vending machine snacks, smart watches, pajama pants and fitness center memberships. Students on each 4-H team were given a situation and asked to rank the preferred items in each class, then defend their placement of each class orally.
The junior team members also had to prepare and present a poster and 30-second commercial promoting cotton. Senior 4-H team members prepared and presented a 90-second advertisement on some aspect of cotton. Example topics for the longer advertisements included new trends in cotton, cotton production, the economic impact of cotton and caring for cotton clothing, among others.
The Gordon County 4-H Junior Team placed 3rd out of 11 teams.
Madison Ensley was third overall out of 28 other individuals. She placed third in placing and reasons class and eighth in commercial. Jenica Weaver was fifth as an individual, first in commercial and tenth in placing and reasons. Preslie Parish placed seventh in placing and reasons and tenth as an individual. William Parish placed ninth in placing and reasons and 11th as an individual. Annie Betancourt was sixth in Commercial and 16th as an individual.
The Gordon County 4-H Senior Team won the Area Competition placing first out of 12 other teams and will move on to the State Virtual Competition.
Holli Kile was third as an individual of 68 other competitors, third in placing and reasons and sixth on commercial. Hannah Jones placed eighth as an individual and fifth in her placings and reasons class. Makayla Blackstock placed 11th as an individual and second in commercial.
“All our 4-H’ers contributed to how well Gordon County 4-H placed at this year’s competition by coming to practices, studying and working together as a team! They are already looking forward to next year and our seniors are excited about going to state competition,” said Becky Pass, Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging coach and Gordon County 4-H Program Assistant.
Learn more about Gordon County 4-H at www.ugaextension.com/gordon, find us on Facebook: Gordon County 4-H or by calling UGA Cooperative Extension of Gordon County at 706-629-8685.