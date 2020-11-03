With 23 4-H’ers showing 122 head of livestock, Gordon County 4-H had an outstanding showing at the Georgia National Fair Livestock Shows in Perry across two weekends in October, said Alexandria Griner, and agent with UGA Extension in Gordon County.
The county at large won State Champion County Group of 5 Market Lambs and 3rd Place County in Sheep and Goat Herdsman Award. The first Master 4-H’er of the year was also named, as Hunter Petty earned the honor by being named the state winner in Market Goat Showmanship.
Individual results included:
Market Goats
- Ally Jo Cook – 8th and 10th in class
- Charlotte Cook – 8th in class
- Hunter Petty – Master Goat Showman, 10th Grade Showmanship Champion, 2019-2020 Senior Division Champion for the Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation Goat Showmanship Points Circuit; 4th, 5th, and 6th in class
- Gabrielle Ralston – 12th Grade Showmanship Champion; 4th and 9th in class
- Jazmine Ralston – 7th in showmanship; 5th and 9th in class
- Jaxon Street – 8th in showmanship; 7th in class
- Bailey Williams – three 1st in class
- Benjamin Williams – 1st place and two 2nd in class
- Brooke Williams – Division Champion with a 1st and 2nd in class
Market Lambs
- Jacob Brown – 4th in class and Champion Georgia Born and Bred White Face cross
- Caroline Jenkins – 2019-2020 Junior Division Top 5 for the Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation Lamb Showmanship Points Circuit; 2nd in showmanship; Georgia Born and Bred Reserve Division Champion
- Matthew Manning – 2nd in showmanship; 5th, 6th, and 8th in class
- Breana Manning – 7th in showmanship; 1st and 2nd place in GA Born and Bred
- Hunter Petty – 5th in showmanship; 6th, 10th, and 13th in class
- Gabrielle Ralston – 4th in showmanship; Reserve Division Champion with two 1st and one 2nd in class
- Jazmine Ralston – 5th in showmanship; 1st, 4th, and 5th in class
- Brooklyn Stamey – 2nd Grade Showmanship Champion; 5th, 7th, and 11th in class
- Jaxon Street – 1st and two 10th in class; 8th in First Year Feeder
- George Whitfield – 7th in showmanship; 2nd in First Year Feeder, 6th and 7th in class
- Bailey Williams – two 2nd in class
- Brooke Williams – two 2nd in class
Breeding Ewes
- Caroline Jenkins – 8th Grade Showmanship Champion; 3rd in class
- Matthew Manning – 3rd in showmanship; 5th in class
- Hunter Petty – 4th in showmanship; 5th in class
- Gabrielle Ralston – 4th in showmanship; 4th Overall Champion with a 1st and 4th in class
- Jazmine Ralston – 2nd in showmanship; 3rd Overall Champion with a 1st and 2nd in class
- Brooklyn Stamey – 3rd in showmanship
- Jaxon Street – 7th in class
Beef Cattle
- Kylie Hurd – 2019-2020 Junior Division Reserve Champion for the Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation Cattle Showmanship Points Circuit; 6th in showmanship; 1st in commercial class, 2nd in shorthorn class, 8th in high % Simmental class
- Grace Johns – 1st in Maine-Anjou steer class, 2nd in Limousin steer class
- Hannah McElrath – 3rd in showmanship; 2nd in commercial class; 1st in steer class
- Bryson Smith – 12th in showmanship; 1st in Low% Simmental Winter Heifer class
- Olivia Tierce – 3rd in commercial class
Swine
- Matthew Manning - 9th in showmanship; 2nd, 7th, and 8th in breeding gilt classes, and 3rd in barrow class
- Candy Romero - 3rd in showmanship; 5th in barrow class
- Roberto Romero - 2nd in breeding gilt, 1st in barrow class with a Reserve Division Champion