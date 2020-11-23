Gordon Central football Coach TJ Hamilton was emotional after his team's 28-7 loss at home against the Model Blue Devils on Saturday, the final game in a a season that saw games rescheduled and dozens of players missing games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hamilton, in his second year as the head coach, noted that the seniors he has now are the first players he worked with at the school. He shared stories and told his team that he cared for them and looked forward to the lives they were going to lead, explaining that the work ethic and responsibility they devoted to their team would translate to the real world.
The Blue Devils (6-4, 4-2) earned the victory against Gordon Central (3-7, 2-4) over the weekend by taking advantage of opportune special teams plays and a nabbing a late pick in what had mostly been a defensive stalemate for most of the game.
The first half of the match in Calhoun saw a combined 11 possessions, but the first points of the game weren't recorded until late in the second quarter after Model blocked a Gordon Central punt and took over the ball on the Warrior six yard line.
Blue Devil running back Joseph Wallace scored on a pitch to the right from three yards out just a couple of plays later, and the extra point gave Model a 7-0 lead with only 21 seconds left in the first half.
Model opened the third quarter with a three and out before Gordon Central responded with a long, time consuming drive that included both a converted fourth down try and a failed fourth down attempt that didn't matter because a Model penalty gave the Warriors a first down anyway.
Warrior RB Jordan Boone ran in a touchdown soon after and the extra point tied the score at 7-7 with only two minutes left in the third quarter.
Model responded with a five-plus minute drive of their own, converting a fourth and one along the way before quarterback Sam Silver scored after three straight runs to the left. The extra point gave Model a 14-7 lead with about 9:35 left in the fourth, and they never looked back.
The Blue Devils were threatening on their next possession after a Warrior three and out, but then Gordon Central safety Sean Gray picked off a pass near the red zone.
Those fortunes reversed quickly though when Model safety Dillon Silver got an interception of his own only two plays later.
"I blew that call," Hamilton told his team after the game. "I'm going to be honest. I blew the call. I will take responsibility for that all day."
That pick set up the Blue Devils on the Warrior eight yard line, and Wallace punched in his second score of afternoon a few plays later. The extra point extended the lead to 21-7.
On the next drive a another Gordon Central three and out resulted in a blocked punt that gave Model the ball on the Warrior 12. Wallace scored his third touchdown with a four-yard run two plays later. The extra point set the final score at 28-7.
Hamilton told his younger players they are underclassmen no more and that they needed to get ready to step up to the next level.