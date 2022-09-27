The Gordon Central-Haralson County high school football game set for Friday, Sept. 30 near the Alabama border has been moved to Thursday this week.

The game day change was announced earlier this week by Gordon Central High School officials, who are trying to get the game in and get everyone home safely before the disruption from what is currently Hurricane Ian is scheduled to begin across North Georgia on Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In