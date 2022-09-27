The Gordon Central-Haralson County high school football game set for Friday, Sept. 30 near the Alabama border has been moved to Thursday this week.
The game day change was announced earlier this week by Gordon Central High School officials, who are trying to get the game in and get everyone home safely before the disruption from what is currently Hurricane Ian is scheduled to begin across North Georgia on Friday.
By the time the storm reaches this corner of the state, it is expected to downgrade to a tropical storm but that still means a lot of rain and wind damage could dominate the area.
The Gordon Central-Haralson County game is a matchup of two Region 7-2A teams searching for their first win in the league this year after both teams lost their league opener last Friday night.
Haralson County is one of four newcomers to the 7-2 after they were the Region 5-2A champions last year.
This is the second consecutive season that the Warriors have had to move one of their scheduled Friday games to a Thursday after their game with former 7-2A mate Coosa last year was moved up a day than originally planned because there was a shortage of referees.
And that game was the Warriors' best opportunity to win last year as they played the Eagles tough before dropping a 7-6 decision to Coosa on head coach T.J. Hamilton's birthday.
The kickoff in Haralson County is still scheduled for 7:30 p.m.