The Gordon Central Warriors will host their first ever Mom's Football Clinic on Thursday, June 17, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the high school.
Though the clinic was named in honor of mothers, organizers say it is open to grandmothers, sisters, aunts, cousins and all other female family members of Ashworth Middle and Gordon Central High School football players.
Celeste Hendrix, one of the organizers for the clinic, said the event is all about showing the community what the players are doing and accomplishing out on the field every day.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about football basics, including football positions, terminology and rules, that will make understanding the game and its rules significantly easier.
Coaches and staff will be present at the clinic to discuss player safety as well, including issues related to tackling, concussions and nutrition. On-field drills will be led by the Gordon Central coaching staff.
Questions should be directed to Coach T.J. Hamilton at 706-969-6128 or to Celeste Hendrix at 678-986-4885. Admission is free.
To sign up to participate in the football clinic, visit the Gordon Central Warriors Facebook page and follow the provided link.