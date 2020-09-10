The Gordon Central softball team played their Senior Night game on Tuesday evening against region foe Fannin County. Unfortunately for the Lady Warriors, it was not their night as the Lady Rebels won 7-0.
Despite the disappointing final score, the Lady Warriors had a great moment after the game as they honored their lone senior in Jada Jaco in a special ceremony. After the festivities, Gordon Central head coach Morgan Allen spoke glowingly of Jaco’s contribution to the team.
“Jada is a vocal leader for our team,” Allen said. “She is the one you can count on to pump the team up and get them ready for the game. We will really miss her positivity and energy next year.”
The game itself was more competitive than the score showed. The Lady Warriors (0-3, 0-2) had some success hitting the ball but could not put it all together and score any runs. Cassie Chastain led Gordon Central in batting, going 2-3 on the night. Allen commented on the Warriors’ struggles to score.
“Tonight, we had some solid hits, but couldn’t get a timely hit when we needed it,” Allen said. “Fannin hit the ball and got those timely hits. I think we need to work on consistency with our energy and performance.”
The Lady Warriors also made too many mistakes on the night, and the Lady Rebels capitalized on them. Fannin County (1-7, 1-3) opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning and added two more runs in the fourth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh. Jadyn Holloway led the Lady Rebels by going 2-4 with a base hit and a triple and scored three runs.
The good news for Gordon Central is that they are just getting started on their 2020 campaign. The Lady Warriors were set to travel to Dade County on Thursday evening before hosting Pepperell on Tuesday at 5 p.m.