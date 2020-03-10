In time for the celebration of Music and Theater in our Schools month, the cast of “Bright Star,” Gordon Central High School’s state championship One-Act performance, was recognized on the floor of the Georgia House of Representatives last week.
The highlight of the event was a resolution sponsored by Rep. Matt Barton, Gordon County resident and Gordon Central alumnus. Other signers of the resolution included Reps. Rick Jasperse, Matthew Gambill, Mitchell Scoggins and Katie Dempsey.
The resolution read, in part, “WHEREAS, Gordon Central High School Performing Arts was named the 2019 Georgia High School AA One Act Play State Champions; and WHERAS, under the guiding hands of five directors, 37 students of the Bright Star cast and crew brilliantly mastered the art of performance to impress their peers, fellow performing arts troupes, and esteemed judges of the Georgia High School Association; and WHEREAS, it is abundantly fitting and proper that the outstanding accomplishments of this extraordinary company be appropriately recognized.”
Members of the cast and crew included: Kaige Hegarty, Aavyn Lee, Cooper Hunt, Kaylan Gaines, Luke Hare, Sierra Scott, Addison Baker, Aubry Dorsey, Anna Guider, Tarah Stewart, Carlos Quijada, Catherine Hughes, Jude Clance, Breanna Morris, Saiji Morales, Keean Sexton, Lynna Nguyen, Heath Richardson, Hailey Sloan, Nathaniel Wolfe, Lainey Richardson, Maite Ramirez, Christian Stephens, Jocelyn Sorrentino, Itzel Lopez, Jacob Hammond, Lindsay Lowrance, Lexy Payne, Ian Guider, Levi Townsend, Parker Wolfe
Matthew Tomasello, Ava Perez, Seth Hare, David Martin, Ryan Hardcastle and Emily Pierce.