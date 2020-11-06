The Gordon Central Warriors looked to be in control of a mostly defensive battle in Summerville against the Chattooga Indians on Tuesday night, only to see a 22-6 lead begin to dissolve midway through the fourth quarter before dropping the game 26-22.
The Warriors controlled the first half, finishing the second quarter with a 15-0 lead. Chattooga threatened to score first, just before the end of the first quarter, but Gordon Central's Skyler Hill picked off a Chattooga pass on the goal line and returned the ball to the Warrior five yard line.
Gordon Central then opened the second quarter by driving 95 yards thanks to first down runs from running back Jordan Boone and quarterback Tre Williams before Williams connected with receiver Ethan Watson for a 23-yard touchdown on a third and 10 play. The extra point gave the Warriors at 7-0 lead.
On the following kickoff, Gordon Central surprised Chattooga with an onside kick and recovered the ball. A big run by Boone and then a first down run by Williams proceeded a pass to Watson down to the Chattooga one yard line. Williams pounded in the score, and then an offsides call against the Indians prompted GC Coach T.J. Hamilton to go for two. Williams converted with a run to make the score 15-0.
That scored held until midway through the third quarter, when a holding penalty against the Warriors negated a big loss by the defense. Chattooga QB Cash Allen then hooked up with running back Lashaun Lester for a touchdown. The Indians missed the extra point, setting the score at 15-6.
The defensive battle continued for few more possessions until the Gordon Central's first play of the fourth quarter, when Boone broke off an 87-yard touchdown run. The extra point gave the Warriors a 22-6 lead.
The Chattooga comeback began on the following possession though, with Allen throwing a 40-yard bomb to Lester that moved the Indians to the six-yard line. They tossed a touchdown pass a few plays later and then converted the two-point try to draw closer, 22-14.
A Gordon Central punt gave way Chattooga drive that ended with a Dion Kelley touchdown run. The two-point try failed, but the Indians pulled with two, 22-20.
Gordon Central fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Chattooga recovered on the Warrior 39 yard line.
Insult to injury, Chattooga QB Allen then bombed a touchdown pass to receiver Jaylon Johnson on the Indians' first play to give the team their first lead of the game. After failing on the two-point conversion, the score was set at the final 26-22 for Chattooga.
Gorodn Central (2-6, 1-3) play next at Dade County next Friday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.