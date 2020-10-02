The Gordon Central Warriors struggled to put together much of an offense on Friday night while also hurting themselves with untimely penalties as they fell to the visiting Gordon Lee Trojans 33-7.
The game was decidedly a ground-and-pound defensive battle, with only one completed pass of any significance being recorded on the evening, a 12-yard touchdown pass from Trojan quarterback Blake Groce to Brody Cobb as the first half expired, setting up a 20-0 score at the half.
The Warriors’ lone points on the night came on a 4-yard QB keeper by Tre Williams for the touchdown that was set up by a Jordan Boone 78-yard run in the fourth quarter. The extra point was good.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, that Boone run marked only the team’s third first down on the night, and, with the extra point, left Gordon Central looking at a 20-point deficient that would be extended by the Trojans a few possessions later after Gordon Lee running back Cade Peterson broke off a 35-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes left in the game. The extra point set the final score at 33-7.
“We come back on Monday and put this one behind us,” said Gordon Central Coach T.J. Hamilton. “We watch the film, correct the mistakes.”
The coach said he noticed some of his more experienced players out of position and going the wrong way, but he said that those sort of problems can be addressed as the team gets ready for region play next week.
“Every time we started moving the football we shot ourselves in the foot with a penalty,” Hamilton said. “Then we get to the end of the quarter, and for the last two weeks, or the last two games, we’ve given up touchdowns with no time left. So those are things we can do, we just have to be able to fix those mistakes and correct them and come back next week and get ready to go.”
The game went by relatively quickly, with both teams leaning heavily on the run. Gordon Lee had the first shot at points but missed a field goal. They eventually tacked on the first score of the fame with about nine minutes left in the first quarter on a short Bo Rhudy touchdown run.
The Trojans’ Peterson got his first touchdown on a short run with less than five minutes left in the second quarter. A missed extra point set the score at 13-0, and then Gordon Lee tacked on the TD pass as the second quarter ended, and, with the XP, made the score 20-0 at the half.
A big Warriors run in the third quarter by Boone ended up being for naught after a trio of penalties and a busted run moved the Warriors into a fourth and 41 situation.
Gordon Lee drained the third quarter clock on their next possession, tacking on a score on the first play of the fourth to make it, with the XP, 27-0.
Each team would score once more in the fourth, as described above, to set the final score at 33-7.