Suddenly, the Gordon Central High School girls basketball team has hit a rough spell.
But with a win over Dade County Tuesday night (details were not available at press time) and two non-region games Friday and Saturday evening, it seems the Lady Warriors can move past their woes of the past couple of weeks.
"We're trying to get back on track," Gordon Central heaad coach Maci Mills said. "We had a rough week and the girls know it, but I'm still proud to coach these girls and I feel like if we can come out (against Dade County)and play well, we'll get this turned back around. I know the girls are working hard and that makes me feel like we'll be okay."
They began this week looking to snap a five-game losing streak after they fell to 2-2 in AA Region 7 with a pair of losses last week. They began the week with a 46-37 loss to Pepperell and then lost at Fannin County, 61-33, last Friday night.
"The loss to Pepperell was a real tough because it was our first game back with (senior post) Kim (Passley) and we had a chance to win the game because we played good defense, but didn't get it done," Mills said.
"Fannin County was at the state tournament last year and they played really well and right now, they look like they are the team in our Region. But we need to put what happened to us last week behind us and learn from it and come out this week and give a great effort."
She said things should get a little easier this week because they'll have the time with two non-region games this Friday night and Saturday to work on that playing rotation and getting Passley back into it.'
"We struggled with working Kim in last week, just because it added another player to our lineup and so we've got to keep working on having one more player out there and she looked good and it gives us a chance to add more depth so I know we'll be fine because she is a good player," Mills said. "It's just when you add a player like that in the middle of the season, it takes a little time to gel together as a unit."
Before they wrap up the first half of the Region schedule next Monday night at Gordon Central against Model, the Warriors have two games in two nights starting Friday when they host Dalton Academy and then the girls are on the road Saturday night to play at Unity Christian.
"I want to see us give full out effort at both ends of the floor (this week)," Mills said. "The girls have been pushing each other in practice and working on a lot of things and I want to see us continue to work Kim in. She's an important piece for us going forward, so I just want to see us pushing forward and working hard and these are important games for us this week because we need to turn it around."
She said the playoffs are still their goal and in their hands.
"I feel like we have a chance to finish the first half of our region strong with these two games," Mills said. "I still believe in these girls and we've still got a lot of basketball to play and growing to do, so the key is to focus on coming out this week and putting together three good basketball games. I feel confident that if we do that, we'll be okay."
She said nothing has changed as far as her thoughts on Region other than it looks like Fannin County is the team to beat.
"Fannin County's got a real good team and I think they may be right now, playing better than everyone else, but I think it's a real toss-up after that, so you've got to be ready to go in our region every game.
"I think Dade County has been playing well and Model is a good team, but I think if we come out and play like we can, we'll be fine. But we've got to keep working and trying to get better every day."
The Warriors are 8-6 overall.