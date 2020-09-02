Two weeks of online instruction have gone well thus far, but Gordon Central High School Principal Brian Hall said teachers and students are looking forward to getting back inside the classroom Wednesday.
The school had been closed since Aug. 19 because mandatory quarantine rules that result following a potential exposure to COVID-19 meant the school did not have enough teachers to continue in-person instruction.
“Any teacher I have talked to has mentioned how well the students have done with getting online and participating in the class sessions, but that comes with the fact students are also counting down the days to our reopening,” Hall said. “Teenagers need a place to learn, socialize and participate in the various programs at Gordon Central. Despite the new protocols and procedures in athletics and fine arts, student participation is still very high in all of these areas. Everyone wants a bit of normalcy back, and students who are in our building want to be here. Initially only about 10% of our students had signed up for the Virtual At-Home Learning program because they missed school and they know being in our building is the best way to learn.”
The principal said the quick transition to digital learning went well because of the experiences from the spring when all schools were online-only and because teachers prepared their lesson plans with the knowledge that a switch to web-based education might be necessary at some point.
As the school reopens, Hall said it is important that members of the community continue to take care of one another and be thoughtful about their interactions.
“That means staying socially distanced, wearing masks as appropriate, self-monitoring for symptoms, and staying at home if an individual does not feel well,” he said. “Our school continues to practice the several modifications we have put into the school day to protect our Warrior community from the spread of COVID-19. Modifications include staggering class transitions with a unified hallway flow, disinfecting desks and chairs between class, preventing large gatherings in the cafeteria, and providing many opportunities throughout the day to wash hands.”
Hall also said school officials are adamant about taking care of the student body and faculty, and the administration team will continue to promote how to stay safe, healthy and avoid exposure. He noted that there was only one positive case among students when they made the move to close the school.
He also shared praise for his staff and students as they deal with the changes brought on by the pandemic.
“I am so proud of my teachers for everything they have done to maintain high standards, equity and rigor for students in this online platform. Our school’s success is built on the foundation of caring teachers who are passionate about student achievement, and I hope that our community understands just how much time and effort has gone into what these teachers have provided with Microsoft Teams classes and video-recorded instruction,” Hall said. “My Warrior students also deserve to be praised for their flexibility and willingness to learn despite distanced online instruction. The majority of our students have been present in their classes, working and asking questions, and that reflects the necessity for higher learning. We cannot ask our community to pause their lives just because of the pandemic, and GCHS will do everything possible to remain open because our students need us now more than ever.”