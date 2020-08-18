After only five days in the classroom, Gordon Central High School will be closing for at least two weeks following five positive cases of COVID-19 at the school.
Amy Parker, director of communications and community engagement for Gordon County Schools, emphasized that there has not been a widespread outbreak at the school, but that quarantine rules set forth by the Georgia Department of Public Health, the school doesn't have enough teachers available.
As of Tuesday afternoon, four teachers and one student at GCHS had tested positive.
"The closure is due to the number of staff members at Gordon Central High School who, under current DPH guidelines, are being required to participate in a precautionary quarantine. At this time, finding coverage for the high number of teachers who will not be able to teach from their classrooms during the quarantine period is not in the best interest of the school or its students," said Parker.
The closure becomes effective on Wednesday, and the tentative date for school to resume will be Wednesday, Sept. 2.
During this temporary closure, Gordon Central High School students will continue to receive instruction from their assigned classroom teachers utilizing Schoology. Faculty and staff members will work to prepare lessons on Thursday and Friday. Schoology lessons will be available for students beginning Monday. Details will be sent from the school in the coming days, said Parker.
As a precaution, additional cleaning will take place throughout the school on Wednesday and only limited staff will be in the school building. Extracurricular activities will continue, unless otherwise notified by the school. This closure does not impact any other Gordon County School, and all other schools will operate as normal.