The Gordon Central Warriors never trailed Friday night against Dade County, and at one point held a 22-point lead, but the game still came down to a tight finish before GC secured the 35-32 win.
Quarterback Tre Williams and running back Jordan Boone both had big nights for the Warriors, with Williams rushing for two scores and throwing for another, and Boone knocking in two scores of his own on top of a handful of big runs throughout the game.
Williams lead things off by rushing in a touchdown from 3 yards out on the first possession of the game.
Dade County quickly answered back with a touchdown pass of their own to tie the game at 7-7.
A Boone first down run on the Warriors’ next possession gave way to a 48-yard catch and run for the score by Ethan Watson. The extra point gave Gordon Central a 14-7 lead. The Wolverines drew within one on their next possession after another touchdown pass and a missed extra point to make the score 14-13.
Gordon Central then used a series of turnovers to their advantage to bust open a big lead in the second quarter.
The first turnover actually hurt the Warriors, with them fumbling the ball away to Dade County inside the redzone. But one play later Gordon Central’s Randall Carnes picked off a Wolverine pass, and following a couple of Boone first down runs, Williams punched in his second rushing touchdown. The extra point set up a 21-13 Warrior lead.
Just a couple plays later Warrior defensive back Sean Gray snagged another interception, and then a big run from David Lindsay and a facemask penalty against the Wolverines put Gordon Central on the Dade County 4-yard line. Boone capped off the exchange with a touchdown run, and the extra point extended the lead to 28-13.
The Gordon Central defense stepped up big on the next drive, winning a big fourth down stop while Dade County was threatening.
Gray then grabbed a big catch on the offensive side of the ball that set up a Gordon Central field goal try as time expired. The kick was no good, but a Dade County penalty gave the Warriors another try from the 1-yard line, and the team elected to have Boone punch in another touchdown. The extra point made the score 35-13 at the half.
The second half saw the Warrior offense skid to a stop, but the defense held on just long enough to preserve the win. Dade County tacked on three touchdowns and one extra point, but Gordon Central held onto the win thanks to a late turnover.
Dade County scored on a 78-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to draw within three points, 35-32. And then Gordon Central lost a fumble on their next possession.
But Gray grabbed his second interception on the night to give the Warriors the ball back and ultimately the win.
Gordon Central (3-6, 2-3) will host Model next Friday at 7:30 p.m.