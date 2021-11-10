The Gordon Central High School girls cross country team ran at the state AA meet last weekend in Carrollton.
The Lady Warriors finished 19th out 30 teams, scoring 570 points.
Pace Academy, which also won the boys AA state championship, took home the girls trophy by scoring 27 points. Pace Academy had three of the top five Runners including the winter and the second-place finisher and their five runners that counted in the scoring all finished in the top 12.
Lovett High School was second with 61 points and Bleckley County was third with 107.
Gordon Central High freshman Kaity Hames led her team and was 41st (23:07.05) in the field of 197 runners over the 3,000-meter course.
Junior Arlene Gutierrez was second for the Warriors (26:43.46) with one of the final times under 27 minutes.
Gordon Central other three runners that were involved in their scoring were not that far apart from each other with the trio spread out by less than a minute.
Sophomore Kaydence Garland was third for her team (32:30.70) and she was just a minute ahead of the Tribe's next two runners.
Junior Brianna Menchaca and freshman Lindsey Silva were practically side by side at the finish line and Menchaca came in officially just over one second ahead of silver in the final official listings.
Menchaca was fourth for the Warriors (33:27.54) and just a step ahead of Silva, who was fifth (33:28.56).
Fannin County, Coosa, and Model where the other three region high schooles that were there and they all finish close together with Fannin in tenth place with 289 points while Coosa was 11th with 296 and Model was 12th with 311.
While the Gordon Central boys team did not qualify for state, junior junner Jose Lara was there for the Tribe and he finished in 32nd place with a solid 18:33.53 time.
Nearly 200 boys ran in the AA state race.
Lara was fifth among the Region runners at the state meet, finishing behind a pair of Fannin County runners + 2 Racers from Model.
Sonoraville senior Andrew Carey was the only Phoenix long-distance specialist to compete and he came in 44th in a group of over 200 runners with a time of 18:48.16 in his final High School cross country race.