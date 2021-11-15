After five years at the helm, current Gordon Central athletic director Matt Swanson has stepped down as the Warriors' girls basketball head coach.
"I just thought it was time to step aside," Swanson said. "I've been doing it for 23 years now, including the last five years at Gordon Central, and I've really enjoyed it and I am sure I will miss it, but I just felt like it was time for someone else to step in."
And that someone else is Maci Mills, who has been Swanson's top assistant and right-hand (wo)man the last few years
"Maci will do a great job," Swanson said. "She's a great coach and has a real way of communicating with their players and getting her point across and she'll do a great job. The program is in good hands. No question."
For the Lady Warriors, they are chasing their fourth consecutive spot in the AA playoffs and the goal is to get past the first round as that is where each of their playoff runs ended before they even really got started.
Last year, they just edged out Model for that fourth and final playoff position last year as Gordon Central finished with a 6-7 record in the Region while Model was 5-8.
Fannin County was the Region champ, running the table with a perfect 12-0 mark and were three games ahead of second place Dade County, which went 8-3 to finish second.
Chattooga was third with an 8-4 mark and then Gordon Central battled out Model for that fourth spot, which the Warriors secured with a sweep of the team's two games, including a 51-48 victory over the Blue Devils on the final night of the regular season.
However, the team fell to both Fannin and Dade Counties in the opening-round of the Region tournament to enter the postseason as the fourth seed.
Then then fell to Columbia out of Decatur, 51-38, in the first round of the playoffs. That game got away from them because they had just a 10-point first half against the Eagles when they had just two points in the second period.
They were down just 11-8 after the first period, but were outscored 12-2 in the second and were swimming upstream in the face of a hurricane the rest of the game.
Still, Swanson, with the talent he had, set the bar pretty high and now Mills will try to keep it going.
She currently has a 10-person roster with some experienced three-year players returning like senior point guard Brooke Wilson and senior guard Cassie Chastain, who plays much bigger than her 5-foot-4 frame.
Last year, the Warriors ran a three-guard offense and that pair of upperclassmen were two of those three so it seems the Tribe will be set, on some level, in the backcourt. Junior guard Addy Sisson is another returner from last year, meaning the team should have a few smaller players who can handle the ball and shoot the rock.
Senior 6-foot center Kim Paisley is a returning three-year varsity player and she will be the tallest player on the team as the only girl at 6-foot or taller. That means bodying up and blocking out when the ball goes up is a must for this group, but Paisley was a starter last year so she knows what she has to do inside to help her team.
Junior Sara Grace Whittle is a junior forward who saw minutes last year as a sophomore and she will be one of the people counted on to help Paisley around the basket.
Senior shooting guard Rachel Raley, who was a standout shortstop for the softball team, is another player whose minutes have steadily gone up since she became a varsity player as a sophomore. She is a shooting guard with a good touch that could be vitally important to the team's offense.
Junior forward Edna Campuzano is a newcomer to the varsity, but has a chance to get key minutes as right now Mills is looking for girls who will play hard and play well and anyone who does that will get time on the floor.
Those players seem like a solid core for Mills to work with as she looks to have the Warriors back in playoff contention again come February.
The other three players currently on the varsity are freshmen, but very talented ninth graders that have a chance to be difference makers down the line.
While only one of them has size, all three are on the varsity to play because if they're not going to be playing, then the jayvee teams are where they would be so they could continue to develop and mature as players.
Shooting guard Briley Stuart, wing Kinsley Caudle, and 5-foot-10 post Raniyah Ellis and all rookies to varsity basketball, but have caught the coaches' eyes with their activity and energy on the floor.
If there may be once concern it could be depth in the post where anything happening to Ellis or Paisley like foul trouble could make them very small very fast.
But they do have a lot of guards that can make things happen quickly, so this may be a team that looks to shoot quickly and often because they don't seen built to walk it up the court and repeatedly just throw it in the post.
The Warriors were 9-13 last year, but had three consecutive winning seasons before that.
And there's no doubt that Mills is taking the job looking to take the team to its five straight trip to the Round of 32 known as the state playoffs.
Gordon Central girls 2021-22 schedule
Date Opponent
Dec. 7 Coosa, 6 p.m.
Dec. 10 Chattooga, 6 p.m.
Dec. 14 at Dalton Academy, 6 p.m.
Dec. 17 at Southeast Whitfield Academy, 7 p.m.
Jan. 4 Pepperell, 6 p.m.
Jan. 7 at Fannin County, 7 p.m.
Jan. 11 Dade County, 6 p.m.
Jan. 14 Dalton Academy, 6 p.m.
Jan. 18 Model, 6 p.m.
Jan. 25 at Chattooga, 6 p.m.
Jan. 28 at Pepperell, 6 p.m.
Feb. 1 Fannin County, 6 p.m.
Feb. 4 at Dade County, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11 at Model, 6 p.m.